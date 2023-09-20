Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,485 Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,265,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 751,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 95,841 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 601,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,879,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,030,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 33,256 shares in the last quarter.

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MINV opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81.

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF Company Profile

The Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (MINV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of innovative companies in Asia. Holdings are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. MINV was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

