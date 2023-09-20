Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 225,000 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sientra were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Sientra in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 230.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sientra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Stock Up 14.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27. Sientra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 1,078.78% and a negative net margin of 64.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

