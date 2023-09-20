Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 5,097 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 41.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 55.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $82,232,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $84,600,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.1 %

DT stock opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $332.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 739 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $33,521.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,385 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.