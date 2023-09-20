Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes $123,000 Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 97,859 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 475,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000.

Shares of NYSE BOE opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $10.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

