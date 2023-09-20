Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of XTL stock opened at $73.52 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 12-month low of $70.28 and a 12-month high of $89.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

