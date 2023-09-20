Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2023

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. This is a boost from Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

(Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.