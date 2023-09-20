Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. This is a boost from Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

