Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE BIO opened at $360.37 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $391.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

