Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.2% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,125,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000,000 after purchasing an additional 447,406 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,900,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,812,000 after purchasing an additional 96,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 52.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,563,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,757 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $711,178.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,763.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Gary W. Mize bought 1,550 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $711,178.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,763.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,533,010 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:DAR opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $82.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

