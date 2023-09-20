Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Holdings Lowered by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,669,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,831,000 after acquiring an additional 72,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,272,000 after acquiring an additional 118,195 shares during the period. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 103.1% during the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,533,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,782 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 11.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,266,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,403,000 after buying an additional 231,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after buying an additional 32,944 shares in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). Avangrid had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.33%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

