BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 79.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 772.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BL stock opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -71.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.55.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.68). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackLine will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

