BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $105.88

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$105.88 and traded as low as C$102.01. BRP shares last traded at C$102.04, with a volume of 137,666 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DOO shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. CIBC upped their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Desjardins set a C$143.00 target price on BRP and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on BRP from C$124.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$179.00 to C$187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$141.42.

Get BRP alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DOO

BRP Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$109.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.90 by C$0.31. BRP had a return on equity of 252.92% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of C$2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 13.2407407 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.