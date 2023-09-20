Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.57.

NYSE BC opened at $77.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.02. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $772,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

