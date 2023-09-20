Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock Position Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,644 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,968,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,721 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 517,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,855,000 after acquiring an additional 315,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,588,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,889,000 after purchasing an additional 298,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 186.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 293,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CATY opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average is $34.10. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $323.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CATY shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

