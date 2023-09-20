CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CF Industries by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,793,000 after buying an additional 1,947,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,602,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,388,000 after buying an additional 1,166,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CF Industries by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,784,000 after buying an additional 995,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF stock opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $112.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.75.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.06.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

