Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.19

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.19 and traded as high as C$5.65. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$5.59, with a volume of 577,747 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Champion Iron Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.65.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$297.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$277.00 million. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.4807692 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Featured Articles

