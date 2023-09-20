ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock Holdings Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in ChampionX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In other news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $664,305.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 336,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,896,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,978 shares of company stock valued at $8,194,768 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

ChampionX Price Performance

CHX stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.64.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. ChampionX had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.64%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

