Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.29

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.29 and traded as high as C$8.42. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$8.37, with a volume of 163,004 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHE.UN. Scotiabank downgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 18th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.25 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$973.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

