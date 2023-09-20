Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.29

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2023

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UNGet Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.29 and traded as high as C$8.42. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$8.37, with a volume of 163,004 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHE.UN. Scotiabank downgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 18th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.25 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHE.UN

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$973.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.