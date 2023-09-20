Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,597 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $115,607.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 131,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,940.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $7,770,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,597 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $115,607.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 131,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,940.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,232 shares of company stock valued at $16,697,353. 22.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Confluent from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Confluent from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

Confluent Stock Down 2.7 %

CFLT opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.99. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $189.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 69.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Further Reading

