Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CACC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $487.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 16.47 and a quick ratio of 16.47. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $358.00 and a 12 month high of $576.05. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $510.99 and its 200-day moving average is $477.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $10.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.81 by ($0.12). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 48.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CACC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $3,568,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,286,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,708,625.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $3,568,406.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,286,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,708,625.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 400 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.71, for a total transaction of $197,884.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,424,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,678 shares of company stock valued at $46,560,725. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

