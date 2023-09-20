Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 6.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 24.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,394,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 2,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,005.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,439,239.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 2,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,005.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,770 shares in the company, valued at $9,439,239.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.62 per share, with a total value of $198,159.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,057 shares in the company, valued at $10,472,652.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,468 shares of company stock valued at $648,318. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Performance

Crocs stock opened at $89.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.90. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.56.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.86.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

