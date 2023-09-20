Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 973,398 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,110,000 after purchasing an additional 579,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,168,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,144,000 after purchasing an additional 351,286 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

