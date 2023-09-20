DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,551 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,208 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WYNN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $48,805.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $94.72 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -592.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.10.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -625.00%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

