DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 2,868 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp grew its position in W. P. Carey by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.76. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $62.68 and a one year high of $85.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.071 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.