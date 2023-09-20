DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 728 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 88.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $84,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 514,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,486,478.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $84,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 514,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,486,478.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $191,445.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,558.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 438,763 shares of company stock valued at $11,945,633. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair downgraded Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBX

Dropbox Stock Performance

DBX opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $28.68.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.64 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 21.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.