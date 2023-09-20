DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $115,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $106,648,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $92,775,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4,975.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 462,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 453,250 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BURL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $234.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.79.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $143.17 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

