DnB Asset Management AS Buys 23,705 Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 297,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,705 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 37.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 13.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 58.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 38,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Desktop Metal Price Performance

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $503.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.13.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 235.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.