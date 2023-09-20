DnB Asset Management AS Buys 32,818 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,279 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,818 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 79.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 54.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RKLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $5.50 to $6.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $4.55 to $7.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.27.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $20,232,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,951,250 shares in the company, valued at $286,346,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $20,232,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,951,250 shares in the company, valued at $286,346,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 61,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $352,303.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,566,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,521.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,720,142 shares of company stock valued at $20,944,469. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 70.47%. The business had revenue of $62.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

