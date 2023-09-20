DnB Asset Management AS Buys 40,134 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,468 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,134 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth $160,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,943 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth $1,495,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $38.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 200.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.89) earnings per share. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $79,143.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.95.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

