DnB Asset Management AS Buys 4,151 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,181,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,984,000 after purchasing an additional 182,612 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $2,988,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $2,988,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 55,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $3,251,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,729 shares of company stock worth $6,359,174. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $54.36 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $67.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $110.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.