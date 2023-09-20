DnB Asset Management AS Buys 50,460 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,460 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,365,000 after buying an additional 7,691,093 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $16,408,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,154,000 after buying an additional 1,840,567 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,126,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 1,662,759 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,240,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after buying an additional 1,416,314 shares during the period. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Joby Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 15,769 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $149,805.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,075.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 10,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $97,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,322. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 15,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $149,805.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,075.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,358,362 shares of company stock worth $14,240,708 in the last ninety days. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of JOBY opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.11. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

