DnB Asset Management AS Buys 5,163 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $294,932.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,109.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,023 over the last 90 days. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH stock opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 89.80%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.