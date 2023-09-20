DnB Asset Management AS Buys Shares of 17,738 Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,932,000 after acquiring an additional 451,263 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,062,000 after acquiring an additional 145,678 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,692,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,173,000 after acquiring an additional 97,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $680,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,810 shares in the company, valued at $11,597,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $680,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,810 shares in the company, valued at $11,597,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $85,613.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,184 shares of company stock worth $10,862,710 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC stock opened at $86.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.26. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

