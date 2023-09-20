DnB Asset Management AS Cuts Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 73.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,724,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,084,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,675,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,678,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 929,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,878,000 after buying an additional 658,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Broadband news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $104,442.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,131 shares in the company, valued at $102,982,434.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $92.62 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $96.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average is $82.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 82.31%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

