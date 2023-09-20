DnB Asset Management AS Cuts Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,117 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AA. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,299,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,754 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 24,497.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944,846 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,670,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,592,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AA. B. Riley lowered their target price on Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alcoa from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

Alcoa Stock Performance

AA stock opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.53. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $57.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.90%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

