DnB Asset Management AS Decreases Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -17.08%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

See Also

