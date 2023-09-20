DnB Asset Management AS Decreases Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,315 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 492,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,315,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,648,000 after acquiring an additional 525,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Catalent by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,695,000 after acquiring an additional 67,054 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,396,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,634,000 after acquiring an additional 253,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,889,000 after acquiring an additional 91,627 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $69,988.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,940.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $36,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,678.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $69,988.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,940.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $247,577 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.49.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Catalent had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

