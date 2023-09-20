DnB Asset Management AS Decreases Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,166 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 236,968 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 207,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 65,864 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 494,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 13,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 36,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE CLF opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 2.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.