DnB Asset Management AS Decreases Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 69.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,112 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 275.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.33. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.28%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

