DnB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 90.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932,966 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.55 to $3.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays upgraded Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Grab Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.03.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.33 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. Grab’s revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Grab Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.