DnB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,260 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,865,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,980 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,087,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,706,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 15,931,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,880,000 after purchasing an additional 882,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Down 0.6 %

GXO opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.71. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GXO

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.