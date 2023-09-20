DnB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,832 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 231.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 74,375 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $5,206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 19,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $1,552,228.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,228.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 74,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $5,206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,142 shares of company stock worth $25,352,699. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.95. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $114.43.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.95) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

