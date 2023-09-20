DnB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Envista by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period.

NVST stock opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Envista had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

