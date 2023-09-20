DnB Asset Management AS Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 10.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cryoport by 3.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Cryoport by 1.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Cryoport by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cryoport by 0.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $703.38 million, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 13.82 and a current ratio of 14.54.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerrell Shelton sold 26,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $383,506.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,690.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CYRX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of Cryoport from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cryoport from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

