DnB Asset Management AS Has $1.26 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,858 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 167.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

