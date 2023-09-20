DnB Asset Management AS Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 50.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,733 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In related news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 74.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westlake in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.67.

Westlake Stock Down 1.2 %

Westlake stock opened at $125.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.28 and its 200-day moving average is $119.79. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $138.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

