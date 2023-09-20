DnB Asset Management AS Has $1.56 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,356 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth about $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,421 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,545 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Down 0.2 %

DocuSign stock opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -485.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DocuSign

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.