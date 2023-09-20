DnB Asset Management AS Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,804 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.66. Paramount Global has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $25.93.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PARA. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.16.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

