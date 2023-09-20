DnB Asset Management AS Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,069 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter worth $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Cognex by 29.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cognex by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after acquiring an additional 80,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Cognex by 10.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of CGNX opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $59.51. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Cognex had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.99 million. Analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

