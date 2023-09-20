DnB Asset Management AS Has $2.06 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $152.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $202.66. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.00.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

