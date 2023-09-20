DnB Asset Management AS Has $2.14 Million Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NiSource by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NiSource news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NiSource Price Performance

NYSE:NI opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.44%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

